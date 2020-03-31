Lucas cracks down on businesses, individuals flouting stay-at-home order Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday that 200 businesses had violated the city's stay-at-home order, which requires all but essential workers to stay home to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Residents started calling in complaints about noncompliant businesses over the weekend, according to The Kansas City Star. The city sent letters to those businesses asking them to cease operations for now. The city also is adding police patrols to parks to prevent groups from congregating, KCUR reports. The… 👓 View full article

Credit: 41 Action News - Published More than 200 businesses warned about staying open 02:24 Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Monday his stay-at-home emergency order could last longer than the initial 30 days. Lucas also warned businesses that the city is receiving complaints about businesses not complying with his order to shut down.

