Five Things for Tuesday, including curve flattening and testing a coronavirus drug Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Good morning. A strange month is at its end. Here are Five Things for the final day of March. In our lexicon for the new COVID-19 reality, "flattening the curve" gets in a lot of discussions. So how are we doing with the curve so far, and when will we know if our efforts to slow the spread of the virus have worked? Too soon to say, according to OHSU's lead data scientist. “We need one more week at least to see if four critical interventions have worked,” said OHSU's Peter Graven. The latest… 👓 View full article

Medical device maker Abbott created a new molecular point-of-care covid-19 test that shows results almost immediately. According to Gizmodo, the test can deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results in 13 minutes. The test has already received emergency authorization...

