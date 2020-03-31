The government on Tuesday slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including national savings certificate (NSC) and public provident fund (PPF), by up to 1.4 per cent for the first quarter of 2020-21, in line with moderation in bank deposit rates.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Confused Human RT @BloombergQuint: Government cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 140 bps for April-June. https://t.co/KXuoIAIKAG 3 minutes ago sanjive sethi Government cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 1.4% for April-June quarter https://t.co/2Rb0bebZWk 40 minutes ago TOI Business Government cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 1.4% for April-June quarter https://t.co/zfzEMGRb98 50 minutes ago Today24 Government cuts interest rates on small savings schemes by up to 1.4% for April-June quarter – Times of India https://t.co/hNsFva1qyu 51 minutes ago SeedheSaadheAkshay RT @jokebazz: Government has revised interest rates for small savings schemes for the 1st quarter of Financial Year 2020-21. As expected, B… 1 hour ago Rishabh Government has revised interest rates for small savings schemes for the 1st quarter of Financial Year 2020-21. As e… https://t.co/FGXwnhAyGC 2 hours ago