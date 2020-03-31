Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending March 29th



Top Paid iPhone Apps:



1. Minecraft, Mojang



2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



3. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH



4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



5. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio



6. Exploding Kittens, Exploding Kittens



7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andrea,s Rockstar Games



9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB



10. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios



Top Free iPhone Apps:



1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.



3. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC



4. Houseparty, Life On Air, Inc



5. Google Classroom, Google LLC



6. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited



7. Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corporation



8. Home Restoration, Panteon



9. Pizzaiolo!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.



10. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios



Top Paid iPad Apps:



1. Minecraft, Mojang



2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd



3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio



4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited



5. Notability, Ginger Labs



6. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.



7. XtraMath, XtraMath



8. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.



9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio



10. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi



Top Free iPad Apps:



1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom



2. Google Classroom, Google LLC



3. Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited



4. Hangouts Meet by Google, Google LLC



5. Wheel Smash, Rollic Games



6. Blend It, 3D SayGames LLC



7. Google Chrome, Google LLC



8. ABCmouse.com, Age of Learning, Inc.



9. Messenger Kids, Facebook, Inc.



10. Save The Girl!, Lion Studios 👓 View full article

