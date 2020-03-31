Government slashes interest rates on PPF, NSC, SCSS, other Post Office Schemes amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday (March 31) announced an interest rate cuts on small savings schemes for the first quarter (April to June) of Financial Year 2020-21. 👓 View full article

