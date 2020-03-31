J.C. Penney furloughs staff, extends store closures amid pandemic

Global  

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
J. C. Penney Co Inc said on Tuesday it would furlough a majority of its hourly staff and salaried associates next month, the latest U.S. retailer looking to weather the financial strain from store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
 JC Penney announced on Tuesday it will furlough the majority of its hourly and salaried employees next month. Furloughed employees will continue to receive full health benefits and many may receive unemployment benefits. Penney's is the latest U.S. retailer navigating the financial strain from store...

