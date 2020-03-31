Global  

Pitt seeks local individuals and companies with 3D printing capabilities

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The University of Pittsburgh Engineering Makerspace and UPMC 3D Print Lab launched a survey looking for local companies with 3D printing capabilities and other resources who are willing to help with the COVID-19 response effort.   The makerspace and the lab receive direct communication from UPMC about immediate and pending needs within local hospitals and can efficiently route critical resources to the right hands, according to the survey. The survey aims to compile a list of local companies willing…
