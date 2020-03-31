PennDOT to continue emergency and critical infrastructure projects during pandemic
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () PennDOT announced that 61 emergency and critical infrastructure projects along the state's highways and bridges will be active this week in accordance with the state's emergency response guidelines. Per a press release, PennDOT said it would continue these projects "to ensure a reliable transportation system as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to unfold." On March 17, PennDOT announced it was pausing construction projects statewide as a response to Gov. Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation guidance. PennDOT…