Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > PennDOT to continue emergency and critical infrastructure projects during pandemic

PennDOT to continue emergency and critical infrastructure projects during pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
PennDOT announced that 61 emergency and critical infrastructure projects along the state's highways and bridges will be active this week in accordance with the state's emergency response guidelines. Per a press release, PennDOT said it would continue these projects "to ensure a reliable transportation system as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to unfold." On March 17, PennDOT announced it was pausing construction projects statewide as a response to Gov. Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation guidance. PennDOT…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.