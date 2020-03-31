Global  

CarVal signs lease for West End speculative office development

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Ryan Cos. US Inc. and The Excelsior Group have landed their first tenant for the speculative office building they are constructing in the West End.  CarVal Investors, which Cargill Inc. recently sold to CarVal employees, is leasing 35,000 square feet in 10 West End, the 11-story office building under construction in St. Louis Park. The firm will take up an entire floor. The deal was announced by Transwestern's Minneapolis office and broker Mike Honsa, who handles leasing at the building. Ryan…
