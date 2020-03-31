OTC Markets' virtual conference on global technology and software companies to be broadcast live on April 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) shared the agenda for its upcoming Global Technology and Software virtual investor conference, for companies, investors and industry professionals from around the world. The highly anticipated day-long virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on the global technology and software industry. The program opens at 10.15 am ET on Thursday with the first live webcast at 10.30 am ET. Investors can pre-register at: https://tinyurl.com/040220AgendaPR/ There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions. NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) will kick off the virtual conference at 10.30 am, followed by Analytixinsight Inc (OTCQB: ATIXF) (TSX-V:ALY), Siyata Mobile Inc (OTCQX: SYATF) (TSX-V:SIM), and POET Technologies Inc (OTCQX: POETF) (TSX-V:PTK). The Global Technology and Software virtual investor conference on April 2, is part and parcel of the Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) series, which comprises the OTC Markets Group’s suite of investor access services. Removing the time, resources and cost restraints associated with travel to traditional investor conferences, the VIC platform relies on the internet to gather people in one place, and acts as the glue that keeps companies and investor networks together. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Markets slide again on fear of long, global lockdown 01:17 Stock markets in Europe and Asia fell again Monday on growing fears that the global economy faces a prolonged shutdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this Stas RT @rhyscohen: Excited to be contributing to the @NewFrontierData Global Cannabis Town Hall virtual conference on April 2nd! A great initia… 2 days ago Rhys Cohen Excited to be contributing to the @NewFrontierData Global Cannabis Town Hall virtual conference on April 2nd! A gre… https://t.co/kOnE8PqL5m 5 days ago