Conagra, Schlumberger rise; Domino's, RH fall

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:



Visa Inc., down $4.45 to $161.12.



The payment processing giant said the economic hit from the virus pandemic is hurting transaction revenue.



Conagra Brands, Inc., up $1.11 to $29.34.



The processed and packaged food company said it is seeing significantly higher demand from retail businesses.



Weyerhaeuser Co., unchanged at $16.95.



The timber company said it is cutting production capacity at its manufacturing facilities.



Domino's Pizza Inc., down $22.68 to $324.07.



The pizza chain pulled some of its financial forecasts for the year because of the impact from the virus pandemic.



RH, down $17.53 to $100.47.



The home furnishings retailer reported weak fourth-quarter revenue.



Gap Inc., down 38 cents to $7.04.



The clothing chain is furloughing most of its workers in the U.S. and Canada as as the virus pandemic keeps stores closed.



Schlumberger NV, up 21 cents to $13.49.



The oilfield services company gained ground as oil prices rose.



CommVault Systems Inc., up $1.35 to $40.48.



Activist investor Starboard took a 9.3% stake in the data management and protection company.


