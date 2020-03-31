Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of price gouging email complaints sent to Government revealed

Nearly 1000 emails have been sent to the Government alerting them to potential price gouging amid the coronavirus lockdown.As at 9am, April 1, 991 emails had been sent to the Pricewatch inbox, the Ministry of Business and Innovation...



