Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of price gouging email complaints sent to Government revealed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Number of price gouging email complaints sent to Government revealedNearly 1000 emails have been sent to the Government alerting them to potential price gouging amid the coronavirus lockdown.As at 9am, April 1, 991 emails had been sent to the Pricewatch inbox, the Ministry of Business and Innovation...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Local Hospital To Be Investigated For Price Gouging

Local Hospital To Be Investigated For Price Gouging 02:40

 Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody will be investigating reports of coronavirus testing price gouging at Larkin Community Hospital in Hialeah, the office of Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed Friday.

