BodySphere’s 2-minute coronavirus test gets FDA emergency clearance

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Los Angeles-based BodySphere Inc. said it has been cleared to distribute its new two-minute COVID-19 testing kit and has contracted cargo planes to deliver the product to the front lines of health care facilities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued Emergency Use Authorization for the company’s test which uses antibodies in blood to test for current or past infection. BodySphere said its tests have a 91 percent clinical specificity rate and a 99 percent clinical sensitivity rate.… 👓 View full article

