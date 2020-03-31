Global  

Report: DFW company offered to sell N95 masks for $6 each

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
An industrial distributor based in Rockwall offered to sell N95 masks, which usually cost $1 or less, for $6 each amid growing demand as the COVID-19 outbreak continues across the country, according to a report in the Texas Tribune. The company, Hatfield and Co., offered a major oil company 1 million masks for the price of $6.3 million or almost $13 million for 2 million masks, the publication said. Hatfield doesn't usually sell things like N95 masks, the company said, adding that it worked with…
