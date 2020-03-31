Hancock: 'Plan on' Denver's stay-at-home order going through April

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Denver's stay-at-home order is expected to be extended through the end of April, Mayor Michael Hancock said on Tuesday. "You can anticipate that it will be extended until April 30, as we continue to try to ride ourselves out of this and flatten the curve," the mayor said in an interview with Next with Kyle Clark. The city's current stay-at-home order is in effect until April 10. In a news release last week, Denver said it wanted to align with Colorado's statewide public health order, dated to…


