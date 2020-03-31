Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hancock: 'Plan on' Denver's stay-at-home order going through April

Hancock: 'Plan on' Denver's stay-at-home order going through April

bizjournals Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Denver’s stay-at-home order is expected to be extended through the end of April, Mayor Michael Hancock said on Tuesday. "You can anticipate that it will be extended until April 30, as we continue to try to ride ourselves out of this and flatten the curve," the mayor said in an interview with Next with Kyle Clark. The city's current stay-at-home order is in effect until April 10. In a news release last week, Denver said it wanted to align with Colorado's statewide public health order, dated to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Denver Issues 280 Warnings For Stay-At-Home Order

Denver Issues 280 Warnings For Stay-At-Home Order 00:14

 Denver has issued 280 warnings for people who have not been complying with the stay-at-home order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeAreRK

RK RT @nexton9news: NEW: Mayor Hancock says to 'plan on' Denver's stay-at-home order going through April 30 https://t.co/GxtyCtmtsc #COVIDー19… 8 minutes ago

VCamron_writer

Victoria Camron RT @KyleClark: NEW: Denver's @MayorHancock tells me the citywide stay-home order will be extended through April 30th. Current statewide ord… 11 minutes ago

abshaww

abigail b RT @Conrad_Swanson: New - Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says residents should plan for the stay at home order to be extended to April 30. St… 23 minutes ago

itsmefranswa

francois Mayor Hancock: 'Plan on' Denver's stay-at-home order going through April 30 https://t.co/g8zObiyDex via @9NEWS 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.