New York State unemployment calls surge by 16,000 percent, officials say

Newsday Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The department received more than 8 million phone calls last week from New Yorkers looking to file unemployment claims amid the coronavirus crisis, compared to a typical week's 50,000.
News video: New York State Unemployment Calls Skyrocket to 150 Times Normal

New York State Unemployment Calls Skyrocket to 150 Times Normal 01:03

 The coronavirus has put many Americans out of work and it's overwhelming unemployment offices around the country. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

