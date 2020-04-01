CVCheck integrates with LinkedIn Talent Hub to streamline hiring process

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

CVCheck Ltd (ASX:CV1) has been integrated into LinkedIn's Talent Hub platform, which brings together LinkedIn Recruiter and Jobs into a new applicant tracking system (ATS) platform allowing entities to source, manage and hire candidates in one place. The CVCheck integration gives customers the ability to streamline the hiring workflow by providing background check functionality. CVCheck CEO Rod Sherwood said: "The benefit of this integration to any of CVCheck's customers who use LinkedIn Talent Hub, or to any new potential customers, is that it streamlines the recruitment process for small-medium businesses. LinkedIn customers can now more easily complete their entire recruitment process (including verification checks) from one platform, including sign-up/login, order and paying, straight from the Talent Hub. CVCheck is the first background screening company in the APAC region to integrate with LinkedIn Talent Hub "Major step forward" Sherwood said the integration was a major step forward for CVCheck. He said: "LinkedIn Talent Hub is built for companies below 1,000 employees, so this was a natural fit for both companies, as CVCheck focuses on growing its B2B customer base. "The API integration also demonstrates CVCheck's platform scalability and IT development agility, in creating in a relatively short time a new API interface to support small businesses to 'self-serve' their candidate screening and verification." "Cements CVCheck's position" Sherwood said: "This integration cements CVCheck's leadership position in the background screening industry across Australia and New Zealand, its platform scalability and interoperability. "CVCheck will also be included in LinkedIn Talent Hub marketplace, which promotes HR technology vendors that LinkedIn has partnered or integrated with."


