Top 5 cybersecurity recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Industries have seen a sharp rise in cyberattacks even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, including cyberattacks focused on health care using spear-phishing and ransomware, impersonation attacks combined with business email compromise (BEC) targeting financial systems, supply-chain cyberattacks, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) cyberattacks on the energy, hospitality, and travel industries. With the spread of COVID-19, increased demands for information technology support services are occurring…


