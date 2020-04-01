Global  

Donation to PM CARES eligible for 100% tax sop

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Any donation made to the PM CARES Fund shall be eligible for 100% deduction under section 80G of the I-T Act, according to the Ordinance which was promulgated on Tuesday by the government.
