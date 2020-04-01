Global  

Moratorium plan: Borrowers unlikely to get significant gains; banks to charge interest later

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The three-month suspension of EMI payments may not result in a significant gains for borrowers as they will charge interest for the moratorium period, according to the moratorium scheme announced by state-owned banks.
What is the use of this plan, Interest is still a burden 😒

best way to fool Indians and specially MSME, it's calculated plan to kill msme.

