Exclusive: Sorrell predicts bullish Q4 recovery but warns spending through recession idea is ‘nonsense'

PRWeek Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Sir Martin Sorrell, former chief executive of WPP and currently boss of S4 Capital (S4C), is now bullish that marketing services will enjoy a healthy rebound in the final quarter of this year, although he argues the old adage of brands ‘spending their way through a recession’ no longer applies.
