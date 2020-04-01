Global  

Russia, U.S. hold energy talks, as Trump complains about oil cheaper than water

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
U.S and Russian energy officials held rare talks about oil after crude prices crashed to levels last seen about two decades ago, while President Donald Trump said oil that was cheaper "than water" was hurting the industry.
