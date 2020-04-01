Russia, U.S. hold energy talks, as Trump complains about oil cheaper than water
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () U.S and Russian energy officials held rare talks about oil after crude prices crashed to levels last seen about two decades ago, while President Donald Trump said oil that was cheaper "than water" was hurting the industry.
Thanks to its affordability and strong energy-oriented economy, Texas has seen a population boom. But according to Business Insider, the coronavirus pandemic is hurting Texas's oil industry hard. Consequently, its economy is hurting, too. Against the backdrop of a Saudi Arabia-Russia oil pricing war,...
