Montgomery County to send cash to businesses, hospitals coping with coronavirus

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Montgomery County is offering up $20 million in grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and sending another $10 million to local hospitals as they deal with a surge in patients. The County Council unanimously passed a series of measures designed to respond to the pandemic Tuesday, following D.C.’s lead in opting to offer cash assistance for companies struggling to stay afloat. Small businesses with 100 employees or fewer will now be able to apply to earn checks of up to $75,000…
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Montgomery County Officials Announce Over 70 New COVID-19 Cases

Montgomery County Officials Announce Over 70 New COVID-19 Cases 00:32

 The county also announced its sixth coronavirus-related death.

