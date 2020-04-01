Montgomery County to send cash to businesses, hospitals coping with coronavirus

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Montgomery County is offering up $20 million in grants for businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and sending another $10 million to local hospitals as they deal with a surge in patients. The County Council unanimously passed a series of measures designed to respond to the pandemic Tuesday, following D.C.'s lead in opting to offer cash assistance for companies struggling to stay afloat. Small businesses with 100 employees or fewer will now be able to apply to earn checks of up to $75,000…


