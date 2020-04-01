Polaris restarts some plants, announces furloughs, pay cuts
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Polaris Inc. said it would furlough most of its workers for two weeks and institute pay cuts for the rest, as the maker of snowmobiles, ATVs and motorcycles seeks to ride out the economic damage brought on by the spreading coronavirus. Medina-based Polaris (NYSE: PII) also said it would resume production this week at some of its manufacturing plants for “products with adequate demand and supply-chain coverage.” The company had idled all its eight factories around the world for a week while…