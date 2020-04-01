Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Polaris restarts some plants, announces furloughs, pay cuts

Polaris restarts some plants, announces furloughs, pay cuts

bizjournals Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Polaris Inc. said it would furlough most of its workers for two weeks and institute pay cuts for the rest, as the maker of snowmobiles, ATVs and motorcycles seeks to ride out the economic damage brought on by the spreading coronavirus. Medina-based Polaris (NYSE: PII) also said it would resume production this week at some of its manufacturing plants for “products with adequate demand and supply-chain coverage.” The company had idled all its eight factories around the world for a week while…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

evltwnHD1

fearless freep🍁 Indian Motorcycle parent company Polaris restarts some plants, announces furloughs and paycuts... #motorcycles… https://t.co/Pgy11shKRd 12 hours ago

bizjournals

Business Journals Polaris Inc. said it would furlough most of its workers for two weeks and institute pay cuts for the rest, as the m… https://t.co/MdebhManTh 2 days ago

ToddBragstadMBJ

Todd Bragstad Indian Motorcycle parent Polaris restarts some plants, but announces furloughs, pay cuts https://t.co/1foYQhEXzw via @MKEBizJournal 2 days ago

Robin125

Robin Hartfiel Polaris restarts some plants, announces furloughs, pay cuts https://t.co/0gikPMjVYX via @mspbjnews 2 days ago

MSPBJnews

MplsStPaulBizJournal Polaris Inc. said it would furlough most of its workers for two weeks and institute pay cuts for the rest, as the m… https://t.co/3J29xaYqTt 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.