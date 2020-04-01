Silicon Valley Bank offers COVID-19 loans, debt relief to startups
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () As layoffs hit the startup scene, Silicon Valley Bank on March 30 said it will offer hundreds of millions of dollars in debt relief, as well as loans, to help its startup-heavy client base during the coronavirus crisis. The banking subsidiary of Santa Clara-based SVB Financial Group counts half of the venture-backed tech and life science companies in the U.S. as its customers. "Our response effort is focused on the health and safety of our employees, and serving our clients seamlessly…