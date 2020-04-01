Whiting begins Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding as oil prices hover at $20

Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it had started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding amid a rout in crude oil prices that has seen fuel plunge to 18-year lows.

