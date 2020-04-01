Adidas apologizes for deferring store rent, will pay up Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

German sportswear maker Adidas apologizes on Wednesday for saying it would stop paying rent for stores around the world forced to close by coronavirus lockdowns after a storm of criticism, saying it would pay up for April after all. 👓 View full article

