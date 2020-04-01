GST mop-up slips below Rs 1L cr in March Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

GST collections in March slipped below the psychological Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for the first time in four months to Rs 97,597 crore as COVID-19 lockdown that shut most businesses compounded tax collections in an already sluggish economy. 👓 View full article

0

