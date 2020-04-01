Bay Area payments giants jostle for piece of $1,200 stimulus checks

Global  

Payment industry giants like Visa, Square and PayPal are asking the U.S. Treasury department to be involved in helping to distribute the $1,200 stimulus checks that will be sent to millions of Americans. Bloomberg reported that the companies are pitching their various payments services and products as a quicker and safer alternative to paper checks, particularly for the estimated 14 million people who don't have bank accounts. "The features of the modern payments world are ideally suited to help…
