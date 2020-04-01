'Let them go bankrupt': Billionaire bond king Jeffrey Gundlach explains why the government should let cash-strapped airlines go belly-up — and says intervention will just end up juicing their profits Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

**



· *Jeffrey Gundlach — the CEO and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital — thinks US airlines that have used most of their cash to buy back their own stock don't deserve a government bailout.*

· He notes imprudent leverage, overconfident corporate projections, and a lack of "rainy day" savings to bolster his... **· *Jeffrey Gundlach — the CEO and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital — thinks US airlines that have used most of their cash to buy back their own stock don't deserve a government bailout.*· He notes imprudent leverage, overconfident corporate projections, and a lack of "rainy day" savings to bolster his 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this