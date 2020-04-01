H-E-B providing timely assist to SA diner Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

H-E-B LP has stepped in to help keep the North Side restaurant Max & Louie’s New York Diner, afloat. "I was approached by H-E-B about 10 days ago to put our food in as many stores as we could handle," said Drew Glick, who owns and operates Max & Louie's with wife Wendy. The restaurant is now stocking heat-and-eat meals, sandwiches, salads and dessert slices in four H-E-B stores. Glick said he hopes to add at least two or three more stores soon. Glick met with H-E-B officials through the Zoom… 👓 View full article

