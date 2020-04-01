Global  

Mega merger of 10 PSU banks takes effect: Key pts

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 April 2020
The mega merger of ten public sector undertaking (PSU) banks into four large entities, announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August 2019, came into effect from Wednesday. Customers, including depositors of the merging banks, will now be treated as customers of the banks in which they have merged.
 THE GOVERNMENT'S MEGA MERGER PLAN TO STRENGTHEN THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM COMES INTO EFFECT ON APRIL 1st, COMBINING 10 STATE-RUN BANKS INTO FOUR. ANNOUNCED IN AUGUST LAST YEAR, THE MERGER COMBINES PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK, ORIENTAL BANK OF COMMERCE AND UNITED BANK INTO ONE LENDER MANAGING BUSINESS WORTH RS...

