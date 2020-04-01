Coronavirus: Gov. Ron DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order for 30 days

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who previously resisted calls for a statewide lockdown, on April 1 announced a 30-day statewide stay-at-home order effective at midnight on April 2 due to the coronavirus. DeSantis said part of the motivation to enact the order came as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended guidelines on social distancing through the end of April. Trips that are allowed include those to the grocery store or to pick up other supplies, including for pets. DeSantis said… 👓 View full article

