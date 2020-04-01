DeSantis enacts 30-day stay-at-home order for Florida
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect Thursday at midnight. The order, which will last for at least 30 days, is similar to other orders passed by city and county governments in the state that limits “non-essential travel.” The state is expected to release a list of exceptions to the orders Wednesday night. Last week, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties enacted their own “safer-at-home” orders for their citizens. DeSantis had previously…
Ducey referred to his declaration as a "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order, saying it "promotes physical distancing, while also encouraging social connectedness." The order is set to remain in effect until April 30 unless it is extended.
