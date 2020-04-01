Oregon bans commercial evictions for nonpayment for 90 days

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday expanded statewide eviction restrictions to include commercial tenants. With a new executive order, Brown placed a 90-day moratorium on commercial evictions due to nonpayment, similar to her earlier ban on residential evictions for nonpayment. The order is the latest in a raft of edicts handed down by the governor in response to the new coronavirus. Under the order, commercial tenants have to give their landlords evidence within 30 days of rent coming due that… 👓 View full article

