Kevin Plank's compensation falls 42% in final year as Under Armour CEO

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kevin Plank's compensation declined 42.5% to $1.95 million in 2019, his last year as CEO of Under Armour Inc. Plank, who stepped down as CEO of Baltimore-based Under Armour on Jan. 1, saw his compensation decrease as the sportswear maker fell slightly short of a key financial target, according to a filing late Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Plank is now executive chairman and brand chief for Under Armour. The biggest chunk of Plank's compensation, $1.92 million, came… 👓 View full article

