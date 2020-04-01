Global  

Costa Rican farmers destroy flowers as coronavirus spoils exports

SBS Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Costa Rican flower farmers have started destroying lilies, roses and chrysanthemums they have lovingly tended for months after the coronavirus outbreak led to the suspension of flights to markets in the United States and Canada.
