Central Pacific Bank offers a head start on COVID SBA loan applications

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Central Pacific Bank opened online applications on Wednesday for Hawaii small businesses to begin the process of applying for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s coronavirus relief loans and is holding a webinar Thursday morning with Hawaii’s SBA director to answer local businesses’ questions. The actual applications for the SBA’s “payroll protection” loans starts on Friday, but Central Pacific Bank opened an online application Wednesday to help customers get prepared to submit…
First Hawaiian Bank, others open COVID SBA online applications

First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank on Thursday posted online applications for the paycheck protection loans from the U.S. Small...
bizjournals

Hawaii banks close more branches, add kupuna hours throughout the state

First Hawaiian Bank joins Central Pacific Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union and American Savings Bank in temporarily consolidating branch...
bizjournals

