Gov. Kemp to issue statewide shelter-in-place, closes schools: CDC revelation a 'game-changer'

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A statewide shelter-in-place order is slated to go into effect on Friday in an attempt to rein in the spread of the coronavirus with law enforcement ready to enforce the new restrictions. Schools are also closed for the rest of the academic year due to the pandemic. Gov. Brian Kemp announced he was implementing the orders during a Wednesday press conference. He said new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows people without symptoms can infect others resulted in his decision… 👓 View full article

