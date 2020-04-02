Global  

Finance ministry extends motor, health insurance validity till April 21

IndiaTimes Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
In a major relief for 23 crore individual vehicle owners and 40 crore citizens, who benefit from a private or state health insurance scheme, the ministry of finance has amended the law and extended validity of insurance papers till April 21, 2020.
