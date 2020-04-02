Global  

Diarrhea May Be The Only Symptom For Some COVID-19 Patients, No Cough, Fever

RTTNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A new study performed at Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College (Wuhan, China) has found that some COVID-19 patients with mild disease severity initially experience only digestive symptoms mainly diarrhea. The usual respiratory symptoms like cough, shortness of breath and fever may crop up later or may never manifest in these patients.
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: How the coronavirus infects and damages the human body

How the coronavirus infects and damages the human body 02:38

 TAIPEI — The COVID-19 coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, spreads through droplets that people make when we talk, cough or sneeze. The virus can be carried for up to 27 feet and land on the respiratory system, according to a study in the Journal of American Medical Association. A gene sequence study...

