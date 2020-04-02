Diarrhea May Be The Only Symptom For Some COVID-19 Patients, No Cough, Fever
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () A new study performed at Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College (Wuhan, China) has found that some COVID-19 patients with mild disease severity initially experience only digestive symptoms mainly diarrhea. The usual respiratory symptoms like cough, shortness of breath and fever may crop up later or may never manifest in these patients.
TAIPEI — The COVID-19 coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, spreads through droplets that people make when we talk, cough or sneeze. The virus can be carried for up to 27 feet and land on the respiratory system, according to a study in the Journal of American Medical Association.
