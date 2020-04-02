Table of Experts: Cybersecurity professionals on handling a data breach
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () If you think your company is too small or mundane to be targeted by ruthless, industry-agnostic cyber criminals or that your antivirus computer software will absolutely shield you from organized dark web hacking syndicates, you might want to brace your company for a data breach. Cybersecurity experts are on the front lines of response defending the future of San Antonio businesses against the growing threat of phishing, identity theft, data kidnapping, and financial disaster. Anybody who thinks they…