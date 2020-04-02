BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation said. 👓 View full article

