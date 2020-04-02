Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source

BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LNCtoday

Leading Nigeria's Conversation RT @Reuters: BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source https://t.co/uBSXagWObX https://t.co/KjMv7gOjM7 1 minute ago

100glitterstars

Graham Lambert British Airways in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff - source https://t.co/nmIIkTHee8 9 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source https://t.co/uBSXagWObX https://t.co/KjMv7gOjM7 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.