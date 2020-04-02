Global  

British Airways in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source

Reuters Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff, a person familiar with the situation said, marking one of the industry's most dramatic moves yet to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Recent related news from verified sources

British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff: BBC

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.
Reuters

BA in union talks to suspend around 32,000 staff: source

British Airways is in talks with its union about a plan to suspend around 32,000 staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the...
Reuters

