Order aimed at speeding up unemployment benefits

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Florida has lifted a requirement that people qualifying for unemployment benefits must wait a week before their first checks are sent. With jobless claims surging as businesses have closed or scaled back because of the novel coronavirus, state Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson on Tuesday signed an order that temporarily waives the one-week waiting period before people can start to collect benefits. Lawson noted in the order that “strict compliance” with the rule…
News video: Unemployment Benefits Expanded: Who’s Now Eligible? How To Apply?

Unemployment Benefits Expanded: Who’s Now Eligible? How To Apply? 02:35

 The $2 trillion dollar emergency relief bill signed by President Trump expands unemployment benefits as well as eligibility to workers who normally would not qualify.

