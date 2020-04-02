Global  

Russia has no plans to increase oil output - energy minister

Reuters India Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Russia has no plans to crank up its oil output because the market is already oversupplied, even though a deal with OPEC to curb production has expired, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Reuters on Thursday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil soars after Trump claims Saudi-Russia deal

Oil soars after Trump claims Saudi-Russia deal 01:42

 Oil prices skyrocketed Thursday after President Trump said Saudi Arabia and Russia will announce a deal to cut global production that could reverse a crash in prices. Conway G. Gittens has more.

