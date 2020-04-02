Britons to receive 'stop-gap' loan and credit card relief - financial regulator Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

British consumers will receive a three-month freeze on loan and credit card payments to weather the coronavirus epidemic, under plans outlined by the country's financial regulator on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this