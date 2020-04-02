Global  

Post lockdown, international passenger flights to India to be okayed on country-by-country basis

Resumption of schedule passengers flights after April 14-15 midnight, unless the lockdown is extended to contain spread of coronavirus, will be a gradual affair. Allowing passengers — mostly Indians stranded abroad — to fly to India will be decided on a country to country (from where they have to return) basis depending on the call taken by the heath and home ministries.
