COP26 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Crisis

RTTNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The 26th UN Climate Change Conference has been postponed to next year over coronavirus concerns. The key climate summit was scheduled to be held in Glasgow from November 9 to 20. More than 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts, and campaigners were to discuss coordinated action to tackle climate change in what would have been the biggest such international summit the UK has
