Movement Mortgage, Better.com hiring locally as result of soaring refinancing demand

bizjournals Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Although unemployment is skyrocketing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies who do business in the Charlotte region are ramping up hiring to meet a surge in refinancing activity because of rock-bottom interest rates. New York-based digital mortgage lender Better.com, which opened an office here last year, says it wants to hire between 250 and 300 people in Charlotte, primarily in sales and operations, in the coming weeks and months. CEO Vishal Garg said in a company email obtained…
